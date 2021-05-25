UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fruits Exports Increased Record 1.15% In 10 Months

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 01:48 PM

Fruits exports increased record 1.15% in 10 months

Fruits exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 1.15 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Fruits exports during first ten months of FY 2020-21 grew by 1.15 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 20-21, Fruits worth US $ 393,216 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 388,733 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Vegetables increased by 1.51 per cent, worth US $ 277,507 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 273,383 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Spices increased by 4.40 per cent, worth US $ 77,111 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 73,793 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, the exports of All other food items increased by 8.61 per cent, worth US $ 475,893 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 438,157 thousand of same period of last year.

