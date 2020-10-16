Fruits,vegetables prices brought down in Kohat

In consequence of relentless efforts of district administration Kohat,prices of fruits and vegetables were brought down to reasonable limits

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :In consequence of relentless efforts of district administration Kohat,prices of fruits and vegetables were brought down to reasonable limits.

A statement issued by the district administration on Friday said that following the directives of DC Kohat Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, AC Kohat Talha Zubair inspected fruit and vegetable markets for fixing and bringing down rates of different fruits and vegetables.

DC Kohat sent Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim to the fruit and vegetable markets to fix prices and monitor bidding process.

A shopkeeper selling fruits and vegetables informed this scribe that prices of vegetables were decreased to the reasonable limits. A milk seller said that pure milk was available at the rate of 100Rs per kilogram.

Earlier, he said that some of the milk sellers were selling pure Buffalo milk at the rate of 150/rs per kilogram,' a PTI supporter has said.

From the last few days district administration Kohat was regularly inspecting fruits and vegetable markets in Kohat to bring down the prices of these essential commodities.