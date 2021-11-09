UrduPoint.com

Gardeners Advised To Save Mango Plants From Cold

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:13 PM

Gardeners advised to save mango plants from cold

Agriculture experts advised growers to take immediate steps to protect mango orchards from frost damage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts advised growers to take immediate steps to protect mango orchards from frost damage.

A spokesman of agriculture extension department said here on Tuesday that the farmers should remain alert and water the mango orchards repeatedly as severe cold and drought can aggravate the situation for mango plants.

He highlighted that if the temperature reached below 4 degree,then the nursery plants were greatly damaged.However, the large plants could resist to some extent.

The gardeners could contact agronomists or field staff of agriculture department for guidance in this regard, he added.

