Gardeners advised to save mango plants from frost

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The agricultural experts have advised gardeners to take appropriate steps to protect their mango plants from frost as it can affect the plants badly during winter.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department said on Tuesday, "Severe cold is injurious to mango plants especially during frost days. Therefore farmers should remain alert and water the mango orchards repeatedly during winter because drought can aggravate the situation for mango plants".

He said that drought was dangerous for mango plants and badly affected them if the temperature touched 4 degree Celsius.

The cold can destroy the mango nurseries if it is less than 4 degrees Celsius. However, the large plants are less affected due to their high immunity. So it is important to adopt appropriate strategies to deal with this situation to reduce the risk of damage, he said.

The gardeners should also contact the agronomists or field staff of agriculture department for further guidance in this regard, he added.