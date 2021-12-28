UrduPoint.com

Gardeners Advised To Save Mango Plants From Frost

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:21 PM

Gardeners advised to save mango plants from frost

The agricultural experts have advised gardeners to take appropriate steps to protect their mango plants from frost as it can affect the plants badly during winter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The agricultural experts have advised gardeners to take appropriate steps to protect their mango plants from frost as it can affect the plants badly during winter.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department said on Tuesday, "Severe cold is injurious to mango plants especially during frost days. Therefore farmers should remain alert and water the mango orchards repeatedly during winter because drought can aggravate the situation for mango plants".

He said that drought was dangerous for mango plants and badly affected them if the temperature touched 4 degree Celsius.

The cold can destroy the mango nurseries if it is less than 4 degrees Celsius. However, the large plants are less affected due to their high immunity. So it is important to adopt appropriate strategies to deal with this situation to reduce the risk of damage, he said.

The gardeners should also contact the agronomists or field staff of agriculture department for further guidance in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Water Immunity Agriculture Drought Alert Mango From

Recent Stories

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

39 minutes ago
 More Miyawaki forests to be grown in city to contr ..

More Miyawaki forests to be grown in city to control pollution

3 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close lower 28th Dec, 2021

Iron ore futures close lower 28th Dec, 2021

3 minutes ago
 Applications invited for wheat production competit ..

Applications invited for wheat production competition 2022

3 minutes ago
 Worley posts fastest time in giant slalom first le ..

Worley posts fastest time in giant slalom first leg

3 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of K ..

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Ambassador of Korea

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.