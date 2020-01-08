UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geographical Division Of Agri Land To Help Boost Crops Yield: Langrial

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:55 PM

Geographical division of agri land to help boost crops yield: Langrial

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial Wednesday said that geographical division of agriculture land on the basis of type of land, nutrient characteristics will help in boosting the yield of major crops in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial Wednesday said that geographical division of agriculture land on the basis of type of land, nutrient characteristics will help in boosting the yield of major crops in the province.

He said this at the launching ceremony of "Agricultural environmental zones in Punjab", held here at a local hotel.

The ceremony was organised by the food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Punjab Agriculture department.

The minister said that this environmental zoning would help in increasing the per acre production of crops by providing water as per requirement of the specific area, with land analysis and keeping in view the market needs.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture scientists and other stakeholders.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Hotel Market

Recent Stories

China 'concerned' about US-Iran tensions, calls fo ..

1 minute ago

UNHCR, PPAF launch livelihood project to help refu ..

10 minutes ago

FNC approves transfers of 4 draft laws

12 minutes ago

'Many Injuries' Reported in Ottawa Shooting - Poli ..

1 minute ago

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh takes serious ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Does Not Want War in Region Due to US-Iran ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.