Geographical division of agri land to help boost crops yield: Langrial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial Wednesday said that geographical division of agriculture land on the basis of type of land, nutrient characteristics will help in boosting the yield of major crops in the province.

He said this at the launching ceremony of "Agricultural environmental zones in Punjab", held here at a local hotel.

The ceremony was organised by the food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Punjab Agriculture department.

The minister said that this environmental zoning would help in increasing the per acre production of crops by providing water as per requirement of the specific area, with land analysis and keeping in view the market needs.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture scientists and other stakeholders.