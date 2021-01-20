Germany plans to end shredding of male chicks from 2022

UrduPoint.com
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany will ban the mass shredding of male chicks in the poultry industry from 2022 under new draft legislation approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

Germany will be "the first country in the world" to end the controversial practice in "a significant step forward for animal welfare," Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said in a statement.

More Stories From Agriculture

