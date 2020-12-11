UrduPoint.com
Ghee, Cooking Oil And Poultry Crisis Engulfing Pakistan: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:25 PM

Ghee, cooking oil and poultry crisis engulfing Pakistan: Mian Zahid Hussain

Abolishing import duties on palm oil can provide relief to masses, Exploitation of farmers resulted in lower maize output

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said after the flour, sugar and vegetable crisis, ghee and poultry crisis is engulfing the country.


The prices of ghee and cooking oil are increasing for which steps should be taken including administrative action and abolishing import duty on palm oil so that masses facing unprecedented inflation can get some relief, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that increasing prices of ghee and cooking oil should not be taken lightly as it is a matter of food security of 220 million Pakistanis who are already bleeding white due to inflation.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that per capita consumption of cooking oil in Pakistan is already lower than the global average and its price in winter will add to the miseries of the masses.


He said the price of poultry products is also increasing across the country which should be countered by abolishing import duty on soybean and import of cheap maize.
Last year mafia blackmailed farmers by buying maize of 50 percent lower rates burdening them with heavy debt after which many of the planters opted for rice and other crops resulting in shortage of maize in the country which has resulted in poultry price hike while mafia is also at play, he added.


The business leader said that middlemen and feed businesses made fortunes overnight by offering reduced prices for maize crops which was not noticed by authorities while farmers failed to recover the cost of sowing which is unfortunate.
He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should take note of the situation, consider the support price for maize and take action against mafia.

