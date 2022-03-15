'Gourd cultivation be taken up immediately'

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Agriculture experts here have advised farmers to start cultivation of gourd (ghiya kaddu) and complete it by end of current month to get bumper yield

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department while talking to APP here Tuesday explained that 'ghiya kaddu' is mostly grown in Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Sheikhupura districts where its collective produce reaches 61000 tons on average. This vegetable is grown on over 5772 hectares land in these districts.

Gourd is a rich source of iron, calcium, phosphorus, vitamins, etc and is therefore best for people suffering from diabetes, cough, asthma, blood pressure, cardiac ailments, lungs and liver diseases.

The growers should cultivate approved varieties of gourd as these are disease resistant and produce high yield.

"Farmers should use 2 to 2.5 kilograms seed of gourd per acre and they should contact the agriculture department if they need any assistance or guidance", he added.

