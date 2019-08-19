Government College Women University Faisalabad starts tree plantation

The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started tree plantation campaign, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started tree plantation campaign, here on Monday.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in GCWUF lawns.

Speaking on the occasion, she urged the university students to actively take part in the tree plantation campaign.

On this occasion Focal Person GCWUF Clean & Green Pakistan Movement Dr Irfana Lala Rukh also planted various plants of Neem, Jaman, Gava, etc. while University Registrar Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Dr Shehla Qasim and Prof Farzana Hashmi were also present.