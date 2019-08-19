UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government College Women University Faisalabad Starts Tree Plantation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Government College Women University Faisalabad starts tree plantation

The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started tree plantation campaign, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started tree plantation campaign, here on Monday.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling in GCWUF lawns.

Speaking on the occasion, she urged the university students to actively take part in the tree plantation campaign.

On this occasion Focal Person GCWUF Clean & Green Pakistan Movement Dr Irfana Lala Rukh also planted various plants of Neem, Jaman, Gava, etc. while University Registrar Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, Dr Shehla Qasim and Prof Farzana Hashmi were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Women Government

Recent Stories

UVAS Pro VC plants saplings to promote greeneryund ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt decides to celebrate Jashne Kumrat in befi ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister gives 3-year extension to Army Chie ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan Military Council Dissolution, Sovereign Coun ..

4 minutes ago

President WCCI plants sampling to participate in P ..

4 minutes ago

11 wheelie-doers arrested in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.