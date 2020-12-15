Government plans to set up 400 model carp, trout fish farms in KP

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has planned to setup 400 new model carp and trout fish farms in the province to increase fish meat production and generate employment opportunities for youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has planned to setup 400 new model carp and trout fish farms in the province to increase fish meat production and generate employment opportunities for youth.

Official in KP Agriculture Department told APP on Tuesday that 200 fish farms have been established in the province during last few years and a comprehensive project was prepared to setup 400 more model farms for carp and trout breeding during next three years to bolster fish meat production, alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for youth.

He said Malakand and Hazara divisions besides entire merged areas were most suitable for fish farming where trout villages would be setup with the help of private sector keeping in view of its favourable climate conditions and abundance of water resources.

"The climate of Tirah valley in Khyber district and Parachinar in Kurram district near Pak-Afghan border are favourable for trout farming and efforts would be made to establish model trout hatcheries there," the official said.

Fishing stocking in tribal districts' dams would be made from where fish nurseries would be supplied to farmers on affordable prices across KP.

KP is blessed with an abundance of cold and warm water resources mostly suitable for lucrative fish farming venture especially in newly merged tribal districts with its favourable climate conditions for conservation, management and breeding programs of the aquatic resource.

The province has around 6,100 kilometers long rivers and streams, 6,400 hectares of natural lakes and 54,600 hectares of dams and water reservoirs besides 1,130 acres area under fish farms and hatcheries where breeding of different types of fish species such as Trout, Silver, Grass, Rahu, Mari and Carp is underway on scientific lines.

Following increase of fish consumption during winter season in KP, he said the government has taken a lead role by launching scores of schemes and projects to contribute in national efforts in fulfillment of high meat demands of ever-growing population.

Mah Sher, a national specie of Pakistan, which was endangered due to water pollution, habitat loss and excessive fishing in rivers Swat, Punjkora, Indus, Siran and Kunhar, has increased due to government's initiative for establishment of masher hatchery at Thana Malakand for its artificially breeding program that was proving highly successful.

The government was working on different projects to rehabilitate existing fish farms and develop cold chain and fish storage centers through public private partnership for sustainable conservation of aquatic resource.

The priority of the government was for increasing fish production through replenishment of fish resources in natural water bodies with quality breeds, aquatic research and conservation programme disease control, genetic, nutrition and co-operative fishing during next three years in KP.

Focus is being made on improvement of coordination and liaison with academia for fisheries research and development, introduction of new and fast growing varieties of fish species and introduction of cage fish culture.

An inclusive plan has been evolved for determination of fish biodiversity, establishment fish markets linkages and research wing in Fisheries Department KP.

Farmers and unemployed people are being encouraged to take full advantage of facilities and incentives provided by government besides technical support in establishment of hatcheries and model fish farms in the province.