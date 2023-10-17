Open Menu

Government Should Ensure The Price Of Cotton To At Least 8500 Rupees As Promised And The Army Chief General Asif Munir Dollars And Prevent Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 01:41 PM

government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised and the Army Chief General Asif Munir dollars and prevent smuggling

Coordinator of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail Talat has demanded that the government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised and the Army Chief General Asif Munir dollars and prevent smuggling

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep , 2023) Coordinator of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail Talat has demanded that the government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised and the Army Chief General Asif Munir Dollars and prevent smuggling.

He said that cotton is the basis of our economy. Development of the country is impossible without increasing its production. By the grace of Allah, the production of cotton has increased this year.

Due to unfavorable conditions, the textile industry does not have enough capacity to handle the current crop. Due to high bank markup, steep rise in electricity prices, the industry does not have the purchasing power to a large extent.

While doing so, he said that the cotton ginning industry is sandwiched. Limited procurement of cotton and its timely payment is also a problem for the textile sector. At the time of cotton cultivation, the government has promised a minimum support price of Rs 8500 It is intensifying.

Still, the government is only playing with words. He said that according to the market conditions, the price of cotton is around 7000 rupees, which is cruel to the farmers.

No solution is possible in the available situations without enabling TCP.

He said that after a few months this cotton will be sold to the textile mills because the production of cotton is still not more than the consumption of the textile sector. The only problem is the financial crisis.

He said that we will continue to play our role as always for the recovery of the country's economy, agriculture and cotton. He understands the importance of cotton recovery in the country's economy and should take practical steps to solve this crisis on an emergency basis.

He said that delaying the solution of this crisis is anti-national. I think that the way they have controlled the domestic Currency by playing their role in smuggling and other sectors, which was running like an unbridled horse towards 400 rupees per zalar, it has been reversed.

Focus on cotton to provide a strong base in the economy. Only by ensuring reasonable compensation to the cotton farmers for their crop can the future dream of increasing its production come true.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Electricity Agriculture Bank Price Chamber Market Commerce Textile Cotton Government Industry

Recent Stories

vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

16 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

29 minutes ago
 GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

5 hours ago
Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

14 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

14 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

14 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

14 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

14 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Agriculture