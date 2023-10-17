Coordinator of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail Talat has demanded that the government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised and the Army Chief General Asif Munir dollars and prevent smuggling

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep , 2023) Coordinator of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail Talat has demanded that the government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised and the Army Chief General Asif Munir Dollars and prevent smuggling.

He said that cotton is the basis of our economy. Development of the country is impossible without increasing its production. By the grace of Allah, the production of cotton has increased this year.

Due to unfavorable conditions, the textile industry does not have enough capacity to handle the current crop. Due to high bank markup, steep rise in electricity prices, the industry does not have the purchasing power to a large extent.

While doing so, he said that the cotton ginning industry is sandwiched. Limited procurement of cotton and its timely payment is also a problem for the textile sector. At the time of cotton cultivation, the government has promised a minimum support price of Rs 8500 It is intensifying.

Still, the government is only playing with words. He said that according to the market conditions, the price of cotton is around 7000 rupees, which is cruel to the farmers.

No solution is possible in the available situations without enabling TCP.

He said that after a few months this cotton will be sold to the textile mills because the production of cotton is still not more than the consumption of the textile sector. The only problem is the financial crisis.

He said that we will continue to play our role as always for the recovery of the country's economy, agriculture and cotton. He understands the importance of cotton recovery in the country's economy and should take practical steps to solve this crisis on an emergency basis.

He said that delaying the solution of this crisis is anti-national. I think that the way they have controlled the domestic Currency by playing their role in smuggling and other sectors, which was running like an unbridled horse towards 400 rupees per zalar, it has been reversed.

Focus on cotton to provide a strong base in the economy. Only by ensuring reasonable compensation to the cotton farmers for their crop can the future dream of increasing its production come true.