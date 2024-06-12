Open Menu

Govt Allocates Rs41.250 Billion In PSDP 2024-25 For Agriculture Sector Uplift

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM

The government has allocated an amount of Rs41.250 billion in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2024-25 for the uplift of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The government has allocated an amount of Rs41.250 billion in its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2024-25 for the uplift of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country.

Out of the total, an amount of Rs 6.706 billion would be spent on the completion of ongoing 18 developmental schemes, whereas a sum of Rs18.293 billion has been allocated for the five new agriculture development projects during the upcoming financial year.

The government has earmarked Rs1,600 million for the national program for enhancing command areas in barani areas and Rs800 million for the national oil seed development program, whereas an amount of Rs700 million would be spent on professional capacity building in the agriculture national reforms.

Under the PSDP 2024-25, the government would spend Rs1,000 million on the promotion of olive cultivation on a commercial scale in the Pakistan phase-II project to enhance the output of edible in the country.

The government has allocated Rs 600 million for water conservation in barani areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, besides allocating an amount of Rs199.865 million on the mainstreaming of mountain agriculture research centres for the promotion of high-value agriculture in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Under PSDP 2024-24, the government has allocated Rs 2,229 million for a national program for animal disease surveillance and control track and traceability compliance with national and international standards

The government has earmarked Rs30,000 million for Prime Minister National Program for the Solarization of agriculture tubewells.

In PSDP 2024-25, the government would spend an amount of Rs 200 million on the horticulture support program and Rs122 million for the establishment of Pakistan animal identification and traceability system.

