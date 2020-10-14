Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onions from Iran hailed: Mian Zahid Hussain

Import of edibles from other countries should also be allowed, Runaway inflation necessitate new price control mechanism

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the move of the government to allow the import of tomatoes and onions from Iran which will reduce its price in Pakistan.



Dozens of trucks loaded with these vegetables have arrived in Pakistan to discourage profiteers and bring the price down, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that all the steps against price hike have remained counterproductive therefore import of edible items from all the neighbouring countries should be allowed while import regime should be relaxed.



Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the existing system has failed to deliver therefore a new price control mechanism should be implemented which is equally responsive to all the stakeholders.



He said that inflation cannot be controlled through meetings, tweets, claims and talk shows as it requires full energies of the government to crush profiteers.



Fruit and vegetable markets should be properly monitored through a balanced and effective system and an action should be initiated against those who are involved in artificial price hike.



He said that the government should also think about the Utility Stores which have failed to provide relief to the masses while Sunday Bazaars and cheap bazaars should be revived through administrative action.



The business leader noted that masses are waiting for real action against food mafia and they are considering as to why the import of wheat and sugar was delayed for months which provided a golden opportunity to profiteers to skin masses.



He said that owners of flour mills should not be harassed and their quota should be enhanced to improve supply in the market.

The upward revision in the tariff of K-Electric should be reversed as it will trigger a new wave of inflation, he demanded.