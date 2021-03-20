Govt establishes 1,820 wheat seeds demonstration plots under NAEP

The government has established 1,820 wheat seeds demonstration plots across the country in order to enhance the output of certified, high yielding seeds of the major crop to increase per-acre crop production for tackling the growing demand of wheat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The government has established 1,820 wheat seeds demonstration plots across the country in order to enhance the output of certified, high yielding seeds of the major crop to increase per-acre crop production for tackling the growing demand of wheat.

The initiative was taken under Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program (NAEP) in order to enhance output of major crops including wheat, rice, sugarcane, maize and cotton, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of National food Security and Research and Spokesman Dr Javed Hammayun said.

Talking to APP he said that under NAEP an amount of Rs 309.7 billion were earmarked for 16 mega projects including enhancement of major crops, oil seeds, livestock and water conservation.

He further informed that about 59,141 tons of certified wheat has been distributed among the farmers on 50 percent subsidy, besides provision of weedicide to farmers on subsidy for 2.964 million hectares.

Meanwhile, national uniform yield testing trails were also conducted across 48 locations in the country, he said adding that 90 mega gathering and farmers days were also organized in order to mobilize the farming communities to achieve desired results by involving maximum farmers.

Dr Javed said that under NAEP 353 field implement were also provided to farmers on subsidy, adding that the ministry was also intended for organizing wheat yield competition for creating awareness about the crop, besides adoption of best farm management practices for achieving maximum per-acre yield.

He said that under the program 46,466 calves and 49,150 lambs were registered so far under the "Calf Feedlot Fattening in Pakistan Project" which would help to enhance local output of meat as well as increasing farms income for achieving sustainable agriculture and livestock development.

Under the program 10,131 farmers were also provided training, besides mobilization farming community to participate in project activities including calf, lamb Feedlot Fattening by advertisement and campaign, he added.

The monitoring officers of Livestock and Dairy Development board conducted field based monitoring visits to monitor fattened calves in 25 selected districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Capital Territory and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he added.