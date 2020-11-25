UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Incentives For Agriculture Sector Sought

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:47 PM

Govt incentives for agriculture sector sought

President Kissan Board has urged the government to consult all the stakeholders and keep them on board while formulating agriculture policy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :President Kissan Board has urged the government to consult all the stakeholders and keep them on board while formulating agriculture policy.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Ali Ahmed Goraya urged the government to announce incentives for farmers and ensure they get their due status.

He said the sugar mills involved in illegal deductions in weight measurements and lower payments of crop yields to farmers must be exposed and blacklisted. "It is the responsibility of government to redress difficulties and problems faced by farmers', said Ali Ahmed Goraya, President Kissan Board.

He cited that in developed countries the agriculture sector was greatly facilitated and provided free of cost electricity, subsidy on fertilizers, pesticides, insurance of crops and hybrid seeds etc.

Related Topics

Electricity Agriculture All Government Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan rupee gains Rs 0.81value against US dolla ..

58 seconds ago

PCB Dynamites v PCB Challengers washed out

9 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council present football stars Silves ..

14 minutes ago

Zarnish Khan’s dance video goes viral on social ..

15 minutes ago

Beijing Opposes India's Decision to Ban More Chine ..

3 minutes ago

Italy Supports UN Efforts to Help Syria's Constitu ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.