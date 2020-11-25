Govt incentives for agriculture sector sought

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :President Kissan Board has urged the government to consult all the stakeholders and keep them on board while formulating agriculture policy.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Ali Ahmed Goraya urged the government to announce incentives for farmers and ensure they get their due status.

He said the sugar mills involved in illegal deductions in weight measurements and lower payments of crop yields to farmers must be exposed and blacklisted. "It is the responsibility of government to redress difficulties and problems faced by farmers', said Ali Ahmed Goraya, President Kissan Board.

He cited that in developed countries the agriculture sector was greatly facilitated and provided free of cost electricity, subsidy on fertilizers, pesticides, insurance of crops and hybrid seeds etc.