Govt plans to announce package for agriculture sector: Sarwar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government would announce a package to boost the agriculture sector and facilitate the farmers.

Replying to a point order in the House raised by Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Asif, the minister said the agriculture package would be announced by the agriculture committee soon.

He said the package aimed to provide subsidy to the farmers on fertilizer, pesticides and other related material for this sector to increase growing items in the country.

Ghulam Sarwar said that all the suggestions of the opposition would be considered for the betterment of the country.

The minister informed that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had already constituted a committee of the Parliament in which representatives of all the opposition parties were on board for steps to promote agriculture sector.

He said that three provinces including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had submitted their recommendations regarding the prices of wheat while Sindh so far failed to send its recommendations.

Ghulam Sarwar explained the wheat issue was discussed in the recent Cabinet meeting but no decision to this effect had been taken in this regard.

Khawaja Asif demanded the government to fix the price of wheat from Rs 1600 to 2000 per 40 kg to encourage peasants and promote agriculture.

If the government had not fixed the price of the wheat, there would be shortage of wheat in the country during the upcoming season of wheat, he warned.

Parliamentary Leader of PML-N said Pakistan is an agricultural country and the government should take concrete measure to the address the issues of farmers.