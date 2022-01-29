UrduPoint.com

Govt Provides Subsidy Worth Rs132b On Fertilizers, Says Jamshed Cheema

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Govt provides subsidy worth Rs132b on fertilizers, says Jamshed Cheema

The PM’s aide says over one hundred thousand tons of fertilizers will soon be imported from China

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2022) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed lqbal Cheema said that the government provided a subsidy worth 132 billion rupees on fertilizers.

Jamshed Cheema said over one hundred thousand tons of fertilizers would soon be imported from China.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today (Saturday),

He said the government is providing a significant subsidy on gas to fertilizers’ manufacturing factories.

Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema said provision of flour at a lower price to people is one of the top priorities of the government.

He urged people to lodge complaints against those who are selling the flour at higher than fixed rates.

The SAPM said sugar production will witness a remarkable increase in comparison with the past. He said at present, the country has a stock of 4.6 million tons of wheat.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister China Price Jamshed Gas From Government Wheat Top Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan urges top corporations to raise empl ..

PM Imran Khan urges top corporations to raise employees' salaries

2 minutes ago
 Swedish Police Rule Out Foreign Powers Behind Dron ..

Swedish Police Rule Out Foreign Powers Behind Drone Flights in Country's Airspac ..

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Australian Open women's final stats

Tennis: Australian Open women's final stats

4 minutes ago
 Iran condemns 'destabilising' attack on Baghdad ai ..

Iran condemns 'destabilising' attack on Baghdad airport

4 minutes ago
 11 arrested after deadly West Papua nightclub figh ..

11 arrested after deadly West Papua nightclub fight

4 minutes ago
 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts handed to Australian ..

'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts handed to Australian Open fans

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>