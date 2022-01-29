Govt provides subsidy worth Rs132b on fertilizers, says Jamshed Cheema

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PM’s aide says over one hundred thousand tons of fertilizers will soon be imported from China

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2022) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed lqbal Cheema said that the government provided a subsidy worth 132 billion rupees on fertilizers.

Jamshed Cheema said over one hundred thousand tons of fertilizers would soon be imported from China.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today (Saturday),

He said the government is providing a significant subsidy on gas to fertilizers’ manufacturing factories.

Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema said provision of flour at a lower price to people is one of the top priorities of the government.

He urged people to lodge complaints against those who are selling the flour at higher than fixed rates.

The SAPM said sugar production will witness a remarkable increase in comparison with the past. He said at present, the country has a stock of 4.6 million tons of wheat.