Govt Providing Incentives To Livestock Breeders: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:25 PM

Govt providing incentives to livestock breeders: minister

Advisor to CM Punjab for Livestock & Dairy Development Faisal Hayat Jaboana said that the Punjab government was providing incentives to calf breeders with aim to promote livestock sector and to enhance milk and meat production in the province

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to CM Punjab for Livestock & Dairy Development Faisal Hayat Jaboana said that the Punjab government was providing incentives to calf breeders with aim to promote livestock sector and to enhance milk and meat production in the province.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony at tehsil Athara Hazari under "Safe the Calf and Feedlot Fattening" scheme, he urged livestock farmers to become part of the 'Save the Calf' scheme and increase meat production and play their due role for the improvement of the economy.

He asked the farmers to also get benefit from the facilities and incentives being provided by the livestock department.

Earlier, he distributed cheques of Rs 1.4 million among 179 farmers.

Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar, Additional Director Dr, Ghulam Abbas and other officers were present on the occasion.

More Stories From Agriculture

