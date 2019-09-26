Govt providing Rs 250,000 subsidy on each unit of laser land leveler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government is providing a subsidy of Rs 250,000 on each unit of laser land leveler under a project "National Project for Management of Water Channels".

Punjab Water Management Director General Malik Muhammad Akram announced it on Thursday, said in a press release issued here.

Under the project this year 1,700 laser units would be given on concessional rates to farmers those providing facility.

The Agriculture Water Management Department has sought applications in this regard.

The DG said that laser land technology would help increase agricultural yield up to 25 per cent, besides saving water up to 40 per cent.

Interested farmers could contact the Water Management Wing to seek guidance in this regard.