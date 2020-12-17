Govt providing Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy for cultivation of sunflower: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program, the Punjab Government was providing a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per acre on sunflower cultivation to increase the production and decrease its import

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program, the Punjab Government was providing a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per acre on sunflower cultivation to increase the production and decrease its import.

According to a spokesman, the agriculture department has divided Punjab into two parts for the production of sunflower.

In the first phase, sunflower cultivation is scheduled from December 20 to January 31, while in second phase, sunflower cultivation is scheduled from January 1 to January 31.

The third phase of sunflower cultivation is scheduled for January 15 to February 15, he said.

Spokesman said that Pakistan imports Rs 300 billion worth of edible oil every year, which is a burden on the country's economy.