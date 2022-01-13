UrduPoint.com

Govt. Releases Rs 5.508 Bln For Agriculture Sector Development Projects

Published January 13, 2022

Govt. releases Rs 5.508 bln for agriculture sector development projects

The government has so far released funds amounting over Rs 5.508 billion to execute 26 ongoing and 07 new agriculture-related projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2021-22 in order to promote agriculture and livestock sectors in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The government has so far released funds amounting over Rs 5.508 billion to execute 26 ongoing and 07 new agriculture-related projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for financial year 2021-22 in order to promote agriculture and livestock sectors in the country.

The government had allocated an amount of Rs12.017 billion in its annual developmental agenda for different agriculture sector uplift projects of the Ministry of National food Security and Research to attain sustainable agriculture growth and economic development in the country.

According to the official data, an amount of Rs 5.508 billion has been authorized/disbursed out of the total allocation of Rs12.017 billion for on-going and new developmental schemes.

The government had allocated an amount of Rs 8,139.

166 million for the completion of on-going development projects in Public Sector Development Program for financial year 2021-22.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs3,878.114 million had allocated for initiating 08 new development projects in order to enhance per-acre crop output of all major crops, oil seeds and natural resource conservation.

In order to promote cotton crop in the country, the government had allocated an amount of Rs200 million for horizontal development of cotton in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and and Balochistan through capacity building, technology transfer and ginning facilitation under Prime Minister Emergency Program.

The government was also intended to spent Rs955.472 million on the promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale�phase II for reducing reliance on imported edible oil.

