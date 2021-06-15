Govt spends Rs3.3bn on seven agri projects worth Rs12.5bn in merged areas

The Government has spent Rs3.3 billion out of Rs12.5 billion allocated for seven gigantic agriculture and livestock projects under three years accelerated implementation programme in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Government has spent Rs3.3 billion out of Rs12.5 billion allocated for seven gigantic agriculture and livestock projects under three years accelerated implementation programme in the merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Work on these projects were expedited in merged areas where Rs3.3 billion out of Rs12.5 billion allocation have been spent in different agriculture and livestock projects until now, " said, Dr Asal Khan, Director, Development Projects, Livestock Department while talking to APP on Tuesday.

Besides establishment of fruits orchards on 3,500 acres and cultivation of vegetables on 8,00 acres lands, he said quality seeds, agricultural equipment and training for 8,328 acres amounting to Rs1.5 billion were provided to farmers.

He said work to bring 20,250 acres baren land under cultivation costing Rs 2.5 billion was underway in merged areas.

To save energy, he said, 327 solar tubewells were setup in different tribal districts for irrigation of agriculture lands .

Besides construction of small dams for storage of rains water, the Government established 300 small dairy farms and 13 mobile clinics and veterinary centres in different tribal districts.

He said Rs1,100 million were spent on prevention of agriculture lands from erosion and desertification in different districts of the merged tribal districts.

Likewise, 12,000 goats and sheeps were distributed free of cost among livestock owners.

Kisan Cards would be issued to farmers by August this year under Agriculture Transformation Plan (ATP) in line with Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Program amounting to over Rs 309 billion.

Under ATP, he said beneficiaries of Kisan Cards would be provided technical assistance and financial support.

Dr Asal Khan termed Federal Budget 2021-22 as inclusive and goal oriented especially for development of agriculture and livestock sectors in merged areas.

He said Federal Government has allocated Rs56 billion for development of erstwhile FATA including earmarking of Rs 30 billion for 10 years tribal decades development plan (TDDP 2020-30).

To protect seasonal crops, fruits orchards and agricultural yields from locusts' attacks, he said Rs1,000 million allocated for locusts' control emergency programme and food security projects in Federal Budget 2021-22.

Likewise, Rs one billion earmarked for olive cultivation on commercial basis and a substantial funds would be spent in Khyber Pakthunkhwa most suited for olive farming especially its merged areas and Malakand Division.

KP Government has made olive cultivation part of the 10 billion trees afforestation project and about 40 million olives plants would be planted during next three years in the province besides grafting an another 40 million wild olives would be achieved to get autarky in edible oil.