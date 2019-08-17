UrduPoint.com
Govt Striving Hard To Enhance Cotton Production: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 09:05 PM

Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Sahu Saturday said the Punjab government was taking revolutionary measures to increase production of cotton in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Sahu Saturday said the Punjab government was taking revolutionary measures to increase production of cotton in the province.

Speaking during his visit to the Cotton Research Institute, Iftikhar Sahu stated that the world was making rapid progress in agriculture produce.

He stressed the Cotton Research Institute administration to pay immense focus on climate resistant varieties.

Cotton Research Institute Director Dr Sagheer apprised the commissioner that they had developed a new cotton variety which could be picked mechanically.

