Govt Striving To Enhance Agriculture Productivity: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:13 PM

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that the provincial government is striving to improve agricultural productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that the provincial government is striving to improve agricultural productivity.

While talking to the media at Cotton Research Institute Multan, he said that billions of rupees were being spent under the agriculture emergency to improve agriculture sector and enhance income of farmers. He said that focus had been on climate resistant varieties of cotton.

Responding to a question, he said that the government had launched crackdown on sale of substandard and fake pesticides and recovered pesticides worth Rs 150 million. Similarly, two pesticide factories were also sealed.

To another question about wheat sowing target, Nauman Langrial said that they completed wheat sowing target of 16,500,000 acres.

He said that the Punjab government was providing the best quality and certified vegetable and pulses seeds to farmers on subsidised rates. He said that 26,000 packets of gram seeds were given to farmers across the province.

Malik Nauman said there were 85 per cent small farmers in the province and the government was committed to providing them maximum relief.

Responding to a question he demied that funds of south Punjab secretariat were used elsewhere. He said that the PTI government would make south Punjab sub-civil secretariat soon.

On this occasion, PTI Central leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed, Director Cotton Research Institute Dr Sagheer, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali and other officers were also present.

More Stories From Agriculture

