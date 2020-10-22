Govt takes productive initiative for olive promotion in tribal districts: Faisal Amin Khan

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Thursday said that government has taken productive initiative for the olive promotion in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Talking to APP, he said that immense potential in tribal districts to plant wild olives with better varieties.

"We spend billions of Dollars on oil imports, local solutions here just need to tap" he said.

He said that Dera Ismail Khan Division of South Waziristan was an important district has been included in the Pakistan Olive and Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program, also erstwhile Frontier Regions D.I.KHAN, Tank District, erstwhile FR Tank, Shaikh Badin hills, Lakki districts etc were being covered, potential was huge must go for massive grafting for quickest results.

