UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Taking Exigent Steps For Improving Agricultural Sector: DC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:46 PM

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultural sector: DC

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking exigent steps for the betterment and prosperity of small cultivators

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking exigent steps for the betterment and prosperity of small cultivators.

Addressing a review meeting regarding the performance of Livestock department here on Tuesday Deputy Commissioner said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Punjab government has imposed agricultural emergency for the betterment and prosperity of agricultural sector.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the agricultural authorities of agricultural and livestock for carrying on the seminars and programs for improving the awareness among the farmers and small cultivators.

Abdullah Nayyar also directed for introducing best quality Seeds for achieving best production target in agricultural centers, he said and added that for taking strict action against the sale of fake fertilizers and Seeds in the markets.

The meeting was briefed that the process of cultivation of Wheat has been completed whereas citrus crop remained bumper and its export was on full sewing.

The meeting was further told that under the vision of Prime Minister Work on six projects was continued of which included agricultural emergency program, subsidy on seeds of wheat and Canola, exhibiting plots of wheat and sugarcane, subsidy on fertilizers, loans on the production of Rabie and Khareef crops and Kitchen Gardening.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Sale Sargodha Market Wheat Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

2 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

8 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

5 minutes ago

APEC 2020 Summit Expected on November 11-12 in Mal ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani girl wins figure skating tournament in A ..

2 minutes ago

Special Court awards capital punishment to former ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.