Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultural sector: DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking exigent steps for the betterment and prosperity of small cultivators.

Addressing a review meeting regarding the performance of Livestock department here on Tuesday Deputy Commissioner said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Punjab government has imposed agricultural emergency for the betterment and prosperity of agricultural sector.

Deputy Commissioner has directed the agricultural authorities of agricultural and livestock for carrying on the seminars and programs for improving the awareness among the farmers and small cultivators.

Abdullah Nayyar also directed for introducing best quality Seeds for achieving best production target in agricultural centers, he said and added that for taking strict action against the sale of fake fertilizers and Seeds in the markets.

The meeting was briefed that the process of cultivation of Wheat has been completed whereas citrus crop remained bumper and its export was on full sewing.

The meeting was further told that under the vision of Prime Minister Work on six projects was continued of which included agricultural emergency program, subsidy on seeds of wheat and Canola, exhibiting plots of wheat and sugarcane, subsidy on fertilizers, loans on the production of Rabie and Khareef crops and Kitchen Gardening.