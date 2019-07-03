UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Solid Steps For Increasing Agri Export: Nauman Ahmed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 11:17 PM

Govt taking solid steps for increasing agri export: Nauman Ahmed

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial said the country was exporting rice to China but there was more room to further increase it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial said the country was exporting rice to China but there was more room to further increase it.

He said this while addressing a seminar "CPEC and opportunities for agriculture" at Agriculture House here on Wednesday.

He said, "Export of vegetables and fruits to China is all possible, if proper processing is carried out." The minister said under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a stage was all set for an agreement of free trade between Pakistan and China.

He said there was a need that private sectors related to agriculture and business organizations show their interest for finding opportunities in Chinese markets besides doing partnership with international institutions.

Nauman Ahmad Langrial said the government was taking solid steps for enhancing agricultural export, whereas, tariff and non-tariff hurdles were being removed for ensuring agriculture related trade with China.

He further said that CPEC cell set up in Agriculture department was not only playing role for boosting agricultural trade but also creating awareness among farmers and exporters regarding the CPEC.

Till now, eight Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) have been signed among Pakistan, China and Turkey.

Resource persons from LUMS and other universities briefed the participants of the seminar about the CPEC route and possibilities of enhancing export in agriculture sector.

Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Lala Tahir, Agriculture (Extension) Director General Dr Anjum Ali, Agriculture Research Director General Dr Abid Mehmood and others were also present on the occasion.

