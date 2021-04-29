Govt to encourage farmers to grow more cotton

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The government has evolved a scheme of incentives in order to cope with the prevailing situation and encourage farmers to grow more cotton which is quite vital to increase exports and precious foreign exchange for national kitty.

In this regard, the authorities concerned have been working on war footings to encourage the farmers to cultivate cotton and revive its production in the country as the national economy cannot be improved without a revolution in cotton and its allied industry.

An official at the Ministry of National food, Security and Research while highlighting a brief detail of some incentives on Monday said minimum support price will be announced to encourage farming community and to bring maximum land under cotton production. Special efforts are also being made to achieve higher cotton production and prevent diseases and pests, he told APP.

"All the stakeholders in the field of cotton and research have to come together on one page and only with joint efforts of stakeholders, the cotton sector can be revolutionized," he replied when asked about the current scenario of crop production in the country.

The government also plans to provide 100 percent certified, pest resistant and climate tolerant high yielding seed varieties to farmers during the coming season.

In this regard, the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department has completed testing of 30,000 tons cotton seeds of different varieties.

Meanwhile, another senior official at Central Cotton Research Institute said local output of major crop was on decline, hoping the incentives and other measures would help revive and restore cotton crop in the country.

Central Cotton Research Institute, as part of its initiatives, has trained about 300 cotton growers on use of best crop management practices for achieving higher per-acre output.

It merits mention here that cotton crop sowing in the country during last season (2020-21) had witnessed a 1.3 per cent decrease as compared to last year.

It may be recalled here that cotton, major cash crop and industrial raw material for the textile sector, was on downwards trajectory due to various issues but thanks to the present regime which has realized and was making all efforts not only to facilitate the farmers but also achieve better yields.