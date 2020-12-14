UrduPoint.com
Govt To Establish 'Potato Development Council', Under STPF

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:38 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that the government is committed to expedite the establishment of a Potato Development Council, under the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) The council under STPF will formulate a long-term vision and policy for this sector, the Adviser to commerce said this on his official twitter account

A fruitful consultative session with the farmers and exporters of potatoes at the Ministry of Commerce, he said.

"We discussed problems facing the exports of potatoes and also negotiated on the way forward" Razak Dawood said.

He said "I would soon visit the potato growing areas to meet the farmers and also see the storage facilities".

In another session, "We also discussed problems facing the exports of mango and discussed the way forward." he said.

The Adviser said the government is exploring establishing cold storage areas on airports and shipping ports.

The ministry also agreed to establish a Mango Development Council under the forthcoming STPF.

He said that "I also met the Fan Manufacturers and has discussed the ways to improve the competitiveness of the fan industry.

They agreed that acquiring the requisite certifications was necessary to enter the high-end markets.

"I requested the fan manufacturers to recommend professional experts for the "Fan Export Council", which is being considered in the forthcoming STPF."

