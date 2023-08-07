Open Menu

Govt To Fix Sugarcane Prices Within Couple Of Days: Manzoor Wasan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 09:34 PM

The Advisor to Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wasan on Monday said provincial government will fix sugarcane price from Rs 425 to 450 per 40 kilogram and decision to this effect will be taken within couple of days

He said this while chairing a meeting to set sugarcane prices in Sindh for upcoming season.

The Secretary Agriculture Ijaz Ahmed Mahesar, MPA Shahina Sher Ali, Cane Commissioner, PASMA representatives, Growers Representatives and other officials were present in the meeting.

The farmer's leaders suggested the Sindh government to set the price of sugarcane at Rs 450 per maund, while the sugar mill owners suggested setting the price at Rs 425 and equal to that of Punjab.

Advisor to CM for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that the official price of sugarcane in Sindh will be fixed from 425 rupees to 450 rupees per maund. The price of sugarcane will be fixed within a couple of days. We give a good price so that they can cultivate more sugarcane, Wasan said.

Growers appreciated the Sindh government for fixing prices of agriculture products more than other provinces for which they were grateful to the government.

