Govt to promote Azakheli buffalos: Mohibullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Mohibullah Khan Monday said that Livestock department is an important source of employment and production and the government is taking measures for its promotion.

He said this during inspection of Dairy Farm Azakheli buffalos at Pir Kiroz Charbagh Swat.

MPA Sharafat Ali, District Director Livestock Dr Sarbuland, Director Dairy Form Dr Hassan and others were present on this occasion.

The minister said that local Azakheli race buffalos are unique and precious that is why the government has established Dairy farm for its promotion. He said the government is planning to promote all precious and valuable animals in the province.

The minister on the occasion directed the authorities to work with spirit for promoting the race of Azakheli buffalos.