Govt To Provide Facilities To Agriculture Sector: Minister
Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:30 PM
Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Monday said that the government was committed to providing more facilities to the agriculture sector
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of farmers at his residence.
He said that the government would introduce a number of reforms in the farm sector in order to provide facilities to farmers.
He said that the government had provided wheat seeds bags on discounted rates to small farmers. He said that improvement in agro-sector would bring a new chapter of progress in the country.
He said that farmers could discuss their problems with relevant departments where the government ordered for solving their problems at the earliest.