Govt To Receive FPA Charges From Growers On Agriculture Tube Wells In Six Months

Govt to receive FPA charges from growers on agriculture tube wells in six months

The government has decided to collect the electricity Fuel Price Adjustment Charges (FPA) on agriculture tube wells in six months to facilitate the growers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The government has decided to collect the electricity Fuel price Adjustment Charges (FPA) on agriculture tube wells in six months to facilitate the growers across the country. The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting which held at Ministry for Energy on Thursday and was communicated to the Ministry of National food Security and Research, said a press release.

The FPA, to be billed for the months of November, December 2019 and January 2020, will be spread over to next six months from January to June 2020.

The rationalization of power tariff for agriculture tube wells has been under consideration for quite some time.

Federal Minister for NFS&R Khusro Bakhtiar said that the government is working hard to bring domestic agricultural cost of production at par with neighboring countries.

Hence the major focus is on provision of fertilizers on reasonable rates and also rationalization of power tariff for agriculture sector.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced Agriculture Emergency Program to provide relief to the farmers.

So far various steps have been taken to translate the relief in various forms and manner, he added.

It may be recalled that a meeting was also held earlier which was chaired by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Hafeez Sheikh in which Power Tariff in agriculture sector was discussed .

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Omar Ayub Federal Minister for Energy, Federal Secretaries of Ministry Power, Finance and National Food Security attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed about Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) on tube well tariff which are received to farmers from November to January 2020 this year.

In the meeting, Khusro Bakhtiar suggested that in order to provide relief to the farmers across the country, the FPA shall be paid over the period of six months from January 2020 to June 2020.

The decision was made to provide relief to the farmers considering the high power tariff.

More Stories From Agriculture

