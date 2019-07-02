UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Unveils Rs 309 Bln Agricultural Emergency Programme

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:29 PM

Govt unveils Rs 309 bln Agricultural Emergency Programme

Federal government on Tuesday unveiled Rs309 billion ambitious Agriculture Emergency Programme to boost local production, reduce dependence on imports, improve lives of poor farmers and lead the country towards sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Federal government on Tuesday unveiled Rs309 billion ambitious Agriculture Emergency Programme to boost local production, reduce dependence on imports, improve lives of poor farmers and lead the country towards sustainable development.

The programme was announced at a joint press conference by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada�Muhammad Mehboob Sultan and Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Tareen lamented that Pakistan had turned into an importing country of food products despite being an agricultural country, having best kinds of water, land, environment and other prerequisites.

Last year $4 billion agriculture products were imported, he added.

He said that the previous governments had failed to promote agriculture sector of the country.

Giving details about the programme, he said that out of the total Rs309 billion package, the federal government would provide Rs84 billion while the remaining amount of Rs225 would be shared by the provincial governments.

\more

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Water Agriculture Lead Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar also on NAB's radar

14 minutes ago

Secretary General receives credentials of Chad’s ..

15 minutes ago

International Agreement Needed to Prevent Election ..

52 seconds ago

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Says Hopes EPP Changed ..

55 seconds ago

Good news! Govt to regularise contract employees

27 minutes ago

China slams Trump's 'gross interference' in Hong K ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.