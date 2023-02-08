UrduPoint.com

Govt Utilising All Resources To Increase Wheat Production: AARI Chief Scientist

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Govt utilising all resources to increase wheat production: AARI chief scientist

Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Javaid Ahmad has said that the government is utilising all available resources to increase wheat production in country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Javaid Ahmad has said that the government is utilising all available resources to increase wheat production in country.

Addressing a one-day training workshop at the AARI Complex here on Wednesday, he said that although Pakistan was an agrarian country, yet it had to import various agricultural commodities. Therefore, the government had launched an Agriculture Emergency Programme under which all departments relating to agriculture sector were given task for increase in production of farm commodities.

The agri scientists were also urged to develop new varieties which would have extraordinary resistance against seasonal diseases and give maximum production even during hard climate conditions.

In this connection, the scientists of Ayub Research were also striving hard to develop new crop varieties besides introducing cheap solutions for the problems being faced by the farming community, he added.

Dr Javaid further said that AARI also arranged one-day training workshop for master trainers to apprise them about the attack of rust (Kungi) and other diseases on wheat crops so that the master trainers could go to the field and guide the farmers for overcoming wheat diseases especially rust.

Director Crop Diseases Research Institute (CDRI) Islamabad Dr Muhammad Fayyaz, Dr. Muhammad Ejaz Tabassum, Muhammad Saleem Waince, Dr Nadeem Ahmad, Muhammad Zulkifal, Aneela Ahsan, Muhammad Makki Javaid, Mehwish Makhdoom and Muhammad Owais also addressed the workshop and delivered keynote lectures.

Later, Chief Scientist AARI Dr Javaid Ahmad distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.

The participants also visited field area of Ayub Research where AARI Scientist demonstrated various technologies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Import Agriculture Guide Agri All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including ..

UAE President receives ACTVET delegation including Emirate Skills medal winners

7 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th se ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre concludes 18th session of ‘Ibn Al Dar’ prog ..

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory buildi ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory building

8 minutes ago
 Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt F ..

Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt Foreign Minister

12 minutes ago
 Book fair at Government College University Lahore

Book fair at Government College University Lahore

12 minutes ago
 PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.