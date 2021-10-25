UrduPoint.com

Gram Cultivation Should Be Completed By Nov 15

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:47 PM

Agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of grams immediately and complete it by November 15 to get bumper crop.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of grams immediately and complete it by November 15 to get bumper crop.

Deputy Director Agriculture Department Khalid Mehmood said Monday that best suitable time to start gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is from November 10, while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab can cultivate it by November 15.

The farmers should use approved varieties of grams including Balkasar-2000, Punjab-2008, Wanihar-2000, Bital-98, Bital-2016, NIAB CH 2016, Bhakkar-2011, CM-2008, Noor-2009, Punjab-91, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get bumper crop, he added.

