UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gram Cultivation To Be Completed By Nov 15

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:58 PM

Gram cultivation to be completed by Nov 15

Agriculture experts have advised the farmers and growers to start cultivation of grams and complete it upto November 15 to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Agriculture experts have advised the farmers and growers to start cultivation of grams and complete it upto November 15 to get bumper crop.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, a spokesman of Agriculture Department said that best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal was up to November 10 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab could cultivate it up to November 15.

The farmers should use approved varieties of grams including Balkasar-2000, Punjab-2008, Wanihar-2000, Bital-98, Bital-2016, NIAB CH 2016, Bhakkar-2011, CM-2008, Noor-2009, Punjab-91, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get bumper crop, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Narowal November 2016 Best

Recent Stories

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

20 minutes ago

Countries dependent on loans cannot remain indepen ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan makes it 3-0 against Bangladesh

1 hour ago

Cricket South Africa suspends three top officials

8 minutes ago

Rs. 620.3 mln approved for road projects

8 minutes ago

Furious Bolsonaro denies links to Brazil politicia ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.