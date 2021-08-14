UrduPoint.com

Green Pakistan Plantation Drive In District Dir Lower Held

In light of provincial government directions "Green Pakistan Plantation Drive" launched by the district administration Dir lower with the collaboration of Forest Department here on Saturday

In this regard the massive plantation drive program held in village Khungi Tehsil Timegara participated by Deputy Commissioner Dir lower Capt. retired Aun Haider Gondal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Ishfaq Ahmad, AC Timergara Tahir Ali, AAC Timergara Sadiq Khan Mohmand, TMO Timergara Shakeel Hayat, DEO (M) Miftahuddin, Syed Mehboob Shah Member Of National Assembly, Shafiullah Khan Advisor to Chief Minister for Prison), Azam Khan MPA and District Forest Officer, Rashid Khan.

Speakers on the occasion shed lights on the importance of trees and affect of trees on the environment. Later on the dignitaries planted saplings.

Civil defense, Rescue 1122 volunteers, personnel of Dir Levy forest department, students, general public and tiger force volunteers participated in the Green Pakistan Plantation Drive.

So far more then 100000, saplings have been planted in various areas of the district. It is pertinent to mention here that total 6 Lac saplings will be planted throughout the district.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the divisional forest officer to provide saplings to all head of line departments and Tehsil municipal officers and ensure maximum plantation a cross the district. Assistant commissioners concerned are monitoring the plantation drive.

The Tiger forces volunteers were deployed at various areas for plantation. The DEOs (M/F) have been further directed to plant sapling in free spaces of colleges and schools.

As per directions, special messages, flaxes have been uploaded to the social media pages regarding importance of tree.

