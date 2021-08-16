Greenstar social marketing Pakistan launches tree plantation drive in KP

The Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Merged Area Health Directorate and Green star social marketing Pakistan in collaboration with forestry department on Monday launched a tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Merged Area Health Directorate and Green star social marketing Pakistan in collaboration with forestry department on Monday launched a tree plantation campaign.

During the campaign which would continue for a month, 300 trees were planted on a single day on Monday.

Spokesperson Merged Area Health Directorate, the campaign will be stretched to all the districts of KP and other provinces in collaboration with the respective forestry departments. The GSM thanks forestry department KP for the provision of trees sapling and plantation of the aforesaid The initiative has been launched as part of a massive tree plantation campaign which was inaugurated across Pakistan in general and in KPK specifically on this Independence Day Aug 14.

He said that the campaign has been started in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a clean and green Pakistan. Greenstar social marketing under the leadership of Dr Syed Aziz Ur Rab (CEO) GSM with the support of provincial teams will plant thousand of trees across PakistanThe vision of ten billion tree tsunami 2021 which was the Pakistan largest tree plantation drive led by Prime Minister Imran khan himself, was an effort to create a green and clean state for the upcoming generation.