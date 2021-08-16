UrduPoint.com

Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan Launches Tree Plantation Drive In KP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:45 PM

Greenstar social marketing Pakistan launches tree plantation drive in KP

The Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Merged Area Health Directorate and Green star social marketing Pakistan in collaboration with forestry department on Monday launched a tree plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Merged Area Health Directorate and Green star social marketing Pakistan in collaboration with forestry department on Monday launched a tree plantation campaign.

During the campaign which would continue for a month, 300 trees were planted on a single day on Monday.

Spokesperson Merged Area Health Directorate, the campaign will be stretched to all the districts of KP and other provinces in collaboration with the respective forestry departments. The GSM thanks forestry department KP for the provision of trees sapling and plantation of the aforesaid The initiative has been launched as part of a massive tree plantation campaign which was inaugurated across Pakistan in general and in KPK specifically on this Independence Day Aug 14.

He said that the campaign has been started in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a clean and green Pakistan. Greenstar social marketing under the leadership of Dr Syed Aziz Ur Rab (CEO) GSM with the support of provincial teams will plant thousand of trees across PakistanThe vision of ten billion tree tsunami 2021 which was the Pakistan largest tree plantation drive led by Prime Minister Imran khan himself, was an effort to create a green and clean state for the upcoming generation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independence All Billion

Recent Stories

China says it is ready to develop friendly relatio ..

China says it is ready to develop friendly relations with Taliban

18 minutes ago
 Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics o ..

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over virus

6 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 security personnel to guard Muharram g ..

Over 10,000 security personnel to guard Muharram gatherings

6 minutes ago
 73 candidates to contest Cantonment Board Hyderaba ..

73 candidates to contest Cantonment Board Hyderabad's polls

6 minutes ago
 First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabi ..

First foreign Umrah pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban lifted

6 minutes ago
 Belgium Suspends Deportation of Illegal Afghan Mig ..

Belgium Suspends Deportation of Illegal Afghan Migrants - Migration Secretary

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.