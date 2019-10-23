Grow Stream technology for irrigation installed at NARC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan Wednesday said that 'Grow Stream' the world first plant-responsive irrigation system was installed for its pilot testing at National Agriculture Research Center at its stations in Bahawalpur , Umer Kot and Quetta has completely reset the irrigation method.

Addressing an event 'dialogue climate smart agriculture, tools and solution to mitigate, adapt to changes while saving water and increasing farmer profitability, he said that climate change has become the major challenge faced by the world today.

Chairman, PARC further said that the future climate change projections warrant for concerted efforts by the government agencies and civil society at all levels to mitigate and adapt to the growing threats of climate change.

He said that grow stream allows the plant to regulate its water delivery, resulting in unmatched plant performance, water saving by 30% compared to conventional drip irrigation system.

He said that global warming resulting from elevated concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have significantly altered global climate during the last six decades resulting in severe and frequent floods, droughts, heat and cold waves, rapid glacier melting, changing snow pattern.

He said that glacial lake outburst, floods, sea level rise, resources degradation, and reduced agricultural productivity were the potential threats posed by climate change.

He urged the need for developing resource efficient, high yielding seeds of crops to address the climate change challenges and produce food for growing population.