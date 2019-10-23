UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grow Stream Technology For Irrigation Installed At NARC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:19 PM

Grow Stream technology for irrigation installed at NARC

Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan Wednesday said that 'Grow Stream' the world first plant-responsive irrigation system was installed for its pilot testing at National Agriculture Research Center at its stations in Bahawalpur, Umer Kot and Quetta has completely reset the irrigation method

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan Wednesday said that 'Grow Stream' the world first plant-responsive irrigation system was installed for its pilot testing at National Agriculture Research Center at its stations in Bahawalpur, Umer Kot and Quetta has completely reset the irrigation method.

Addressing an event 'dialogue climate smart agriculture, tools and solution to mitigate, adapt to changes while saving water and increasing farmer profitability, he said that climate change has become the major challenge faced by the world today.

Chairman, PARC further said that the future climate change projections warrant for concerted efforts by the government agencies and civil society at all levels to mitigate and adapt to the growing threats of climate change.

He said that grow stream allows the plant to regulate its water delivery, resulting in unmatched plant performance, water saving by 30% compared to conventional drip irrigation system.

He said that global warming resulting from elevated concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have significantly altered global climate during the last six decades resulting in severe and frequent floods, droughts, heat and cold waves, rapid glacier melting, changing snow pattern.

He said that glacial lake outburst, floods, sea level rise, resources degradation, and reduced agricultural productivity were the potential threats posed by climate change.

He urged the need for developing resource efficient, high yielding seeds of crops to address the climate change challenges and produce food for growing population.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Quetta Snow Water Civil Society Agriculture Bahawalpur Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

6 minutes ago

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Ab ..

21 minutes ago

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

36 minutes ago

Haris Rauf takes Northern into the final of the Na ..

49 minutes ago

KP Govt makes allowances of Govt employees conditi ..

54 seconds ago

Shah Abdul Latif University announces B.Sc Part-I ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.