UrduPoint.com

Growers Advised To Complete Gram Cultivation By Nov 15

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:59 PM

Growers advised to complete gram cultivation by Nov 15

Growers have been advised to start the cultivation of grams and complete it upto November 15 to get a bumper yiel

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Growers have been advised to start the cultivation of grams and complete it upto November 15 to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here on Wednesday the best suitable time for grams cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is up to November 10 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab could cultivate it up to November 15.

He said that farmers should use approved varieties of grams including Balkasar-2000, Punjab-2008,Wanihar-2000, Bital-98, Bital-2016, NIAB CH 2016, Bhakkar-2011, CM-2008, Noor-2009, Punjab-91,Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Neefa-88, etc. to get a bumper crop.

