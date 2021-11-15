Growers advised to complete wheat cultivation by November end

Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of wheat by November end to get better yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of wheat by November end to get better yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here Monday that November was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as cultivation in this month gives more production and keep the quality of grain high.

However, farmers should use 60 kilograms wheat seed per acre instead of 50 kg till December 15, if they failed to cultivate it during November, he added.

He further said that farmers should also use one and a half bags of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat including Faisalabad-2008, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Sehar-2016, Johar-2016, Pakistan-3013, Anaj-2017 and Punjab-2011. "Thesevarieties are not only disease resistant but have also the capacity of giving maximum production",he added.