Growers Advised To Drain Out Rainwater From Crops

Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:21 PM

Cotton growers have been advised to drain out rain water within 24 hours from crops to save them from damage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Cotton growers have been advised to drain out rain water within 24 hours from crops to save them from damage.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Director Central Cotton Research Institute Dr Zahid Mahmood said that cotton was a sensitive crop and accumulated water could halt flowers roots to respire and consume requisite nutrients, resulting in sapling dying immediately.

Farmers have also been advised to pay special heed towards removing weeds from crop after rain, similar as when they do after watering their crops, for weeds used to consume more water and fertilizer sprinkled on them. Apart from, he said that weeds caused to inhabit anti-crop worms which damage the harvest deadly.

