Growers advised to remove weeds from cotton crop at initial stage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) held its fifth meeting here Monday and urged farmers to remove weeds in an integrated manner and ensure balanced application of fertilizers for better cotton growth.

The FAC meeting was chaired by director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood and it finalized a fortnightly advisory applicable till July 15.

Experts said that the cotton sown in June should be visited again by farmers and they should resow cotton at points where it has failed to germinate.

Urea fertilizer should be applied in more installments in case of sandy soil.

Farmers should apply fertilizers in balanced proportion.

At flower stage, farmers should apply spray of 200 gram potassium nitrate, 300 gram magnesium sulphate, 250 gram Zinc Sulphate, and 250 gram Boric acid in 100-120 litres of water.

Farmers should apply suitable pesticides upon noticing attach by white fly, and other pests when their incidence reaches economic threshold level. However, farmers should first consult agriculture officials before applying pesticides.

Farmers were also advised to consult Federal plant population department in case of witnessing locust attack.