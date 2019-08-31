Growers advised to start carrot cultivation in September

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of carrot in the first week September to get bumper yield

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of carrot in the first week September to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department, carrot is widely eaten by the people in Pakistan because it contains several vitamins and other minerals.

"The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of carrot over maximum space because it not only meets food requirements of the people but also helpful for the growers in mitigating their financial issues," he said.

He said September was the most suitable time for cultivation of carrot, therefore, the growers should start its cultivation with the advent of September so that they could get maximum yield.