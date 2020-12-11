UrduPoint.com
Growers Advised To Water Wheat Crops Timely

Fri 11th December 2020

Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to water their wheat crops timely to get healthy bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said here Friday that in most of the wheat growing areas, farmers do not care for timely watering the crops, which affects the quality as well as quantity of the produce.

He advised the growers to water their wheat crops after 20-25 days of its cultivation, whereas second watering should be ensured after 70-80 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that grains of the wheatcould become fully developed, he added.

