Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to water their wheat crops in-time to get healthy and bumper produce.

A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP here on Wednesday that in most of the wheat areas, the growers did not care for timely watering the wheat crops, which affects the quality as well as quantity of the produce.

He advised the growers to water their wheat crops after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of the wheat can become fully developed, he added.