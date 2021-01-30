UrduPoint.com
Growers Advised To Water Wheat Crops Timely

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

Farmers have been advised to water their wheat crops on time for healthy grains

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to water their wheat crops on time for healthy grains.

A spokesman for the agriculture department told APP here on Saturday that in most of the wheat areas, the growers do not care for timely watering the wheat crops, which affect the quality as well as quantity of grains.

He advised the growers to water their wheat crops after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be carried out after 70-80 days.

The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that grains of thewheat can become fully developed and produce maximum yield, he added.

More Stories From Agriculture

