Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised the growers to water their wheat crops in-time to get healthy and bumper produce.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Tuesday, timely watering did not affect the quality as well as quantity of the wheat yield.

He advised the growers to water their crops first time after 20-25 days of its cultivation whereas second watering should be made after 70-80 days.The third watering should be made after 110-115 days of sowing so that the grains of the wheat could become fully developed, he added.