Growers advised water wheat crop after 80 to 90 days of cultivation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to water the crop for second time after 80 to 90 days of sowing.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that it was very important to water the wheat crop as per recommended schedule of the agriculture department because it helps in proper growth of the wheat spike.

He said that farmers must keep monitoring their crop on regular basis, as in current weather conditions there was possibility of the attack of insect called 'Sust Tila'." He further said that recommended anti- weed poisons should be used to get rid of weeds. He suggestedthe growers to use minimum amount of pesticides on wheat crop as excessive use of poisons put negativeimpact on the crop.